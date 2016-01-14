The Stark Museum of Art is excited to welcome families to make art after dark during Third Thursdays Art Night, Thursday, Jan. 21, from 5-7 p.m. Admission is free for all Orange County public, private or home school students, grades pre-K-12, wearing school colors or spirit wear. Admission for Adults (18-64) is $6; Seniors, (65 or over) $5; and children, 3 years and under, are admitted free. Stark Cultural Venues Members will also receive free admission.

Third Thursdays Art Night is designed to offer students and adults the opportunity to spend time together experiencing the Museum. The evening will include: displays of local student artwork, studio art activities for all ages, scavenger hunts to win art supply prizes, sketching in the galleries, and a hands-on station of touchable objects, all enhanced with the backdrop of music playing in the galleries.

Each Third Thursday also features an interactive demonstration by a local artist. For January, the Museum welcomes LCM’s Betsy Kaufman who will introduce drawing and shading in pencil. Kaufman is a local artist, a graduate of West Orange-Stark high school and alum of Stephen F. Austin State University, where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and a teaching certificate. She has taught at many campuses of the LCMCISD school district and enjoys many other aspects of creativity, including painting and floral arranging.

Third Thursdays Art Night is also planned for Feb. 18 and March 17.

Stark Museum of Art Curator of Education, Jennifer Restauri stated, “Third Thursday Art Night provides families with the special opportunity to make and explore art together. This fun evening program is an excellent way to introduce your child to the arts.”