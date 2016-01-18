Elsie M. Albair, 86, of Hackberry passed away Jan. 16, in Houston. She was of the Baptist Faith, loved to bowl, play games and watch western shows. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Elsie is survived by her sisters, Betty Petitt and husband Norman of Texas, Patsy Spicer and husband Marshall of Hackberry, Mary Jane Callahan of Sulphur, Helen Carmichael, Peggy Magnusson and her chosen sister, Cathy Mikolajek all of California; brothers, Richard Albair and wife Peggy and Winfred Ray Albair and wife Carmella, all of Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Thelma Albair and siblings, Ebb Hyatt, Edward Hyatt, Pete Albair, Eli Albair, Alex “Butch” Albair and Billy Albair.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 1:00 P.M. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur. Burial will be in New Hackberry Cemetery in Hackberry, under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.johnsonrobisonfh.net.