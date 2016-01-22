The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Robert Houston Hayes, 56, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a cash reward up to $7,500 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. The violent sex offender has an extensive criminal past and is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, parole violation and probation violation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Hayes has ties to the Amarillo and Albuquerque, N.M., areas. In addition, he had visited Las Vegas, Nev., during the last year. On Oct. 23, 2015, Hayes was released from the South Texas Intermediate Sanction Facility in Houston and was scheduled to report to an El Paso halfway house the following day. Hayes never arrived and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Hayes was wearing an ankle monitor while traveling, and his last GPS location according to the monitor was Junction, Texas, where he removed the device and absconded.

In 1998, Hayes was convicted of sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in Nebraska. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: http://dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/fugitiveDetails.aspx?id=315.

Hayes is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. Hayes has multiple tattoos, including a bicycle/unicorn on his back; dove on his chest; spider web on left hand; and “Robert Hayes” signature on left leg. He also has a scar on his forehead and may wear glasses.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, there are five different ways to provide anonymous tips:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.