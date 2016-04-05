By Tommy Mann Jr. – For The Record

The Deweyville Independent School District looks to get students back into classes next week.

Following an extended spring break vacation due to historic flooding, the Deweyville Independent School District has announced plans to have students resume classes beginning Monday, April 11.

Heavy rains in early March forced the Sabine River Authority to open its nine spillway gates to release water from Toledo Bend reservoir. This large water release, which reached at its peak was at 207,000 cubic feet per second, caused massive downstream flooding to many areas, including the community of Deweyville which sustained catastrophic damage.

Kevin Clark, the superintendent of Deweyville ISD, has indicated the district’s approximately 600 students will all be located at Deweyville High School, which is located near the intersection of State Highway 12 and State Highway 87.

Students of the district will have missed a total of 15 days of instruction by the time classes resume on Monday, April 11. The Texas Education Agency recently announced Deweyville ISD will be required to make up seven of the flood-related days.

The district will utilize two Fridays in the month of May, originally scheduled as bad weather days, to make up some of the missed time. Clark has indicated the district may add one-hour of instruction to each class day for the remainder of the school year in order to not extend the school year after its originally scheduled May 27 end date for summer break.

Much of the community sustained water damage, including the Deweyville Elementary School which had water more than four-foot deep. The district has estimated damages in excess of $12 million and the district reportedly did not have flood insurance.

Up to date information can be found at the school district website at www.deweyvilleisd.com.