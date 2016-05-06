The Orange County Master Gardeners Association in conjunction with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service – Orange County will be holding Texas Master Gardener Certification classes starting June 2. Classes will be held each Thursday from 6-8 PM at the Orange County EXPO Center thru Sept. 8. Some classes will be held off site and on Saturdays. The fee for the class is $100 per person, which will include your application fee, Texas Master Gardener Handbook, speakers and supplies. For more information please contact the AgriLife Extension office at 882-7010 or email sheribethard@yahoo.com.

