Dyann Backhus, 63, died July 2, in Beaumont. She was a longtime resident of the Golden Triangle who liked to sew and crochet. Dyann loved to spend quality time with her family and extended family.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, David Backhus; daughter, Rebeka Baugh and her husband Christopher and son, Wesley Backhus, both of Orange; brother Richard Crenshaw and his wife Tonnia of Foley, AL and two nieces, Nikki Wilkerson and Kelli Boulware.

Dyann was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace Crenshaw and Minnie Turnupseed.