Jeanie Mae Sweat Warnell, 79, of Orange, departed this life Monday, July 4. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 9, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Orange. Visitation will be from 11:00 am-1:00 pm, at the church. Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary.

Her love and memories will remain in the hearts of her sons, Donald Paige (Birdie) and James Paige, Jr., all of Las Vegas, Nv, Dennis Paige, of Orange and Michael Anderson, of Sacramento, Ca.; daughters, Josephine Parker, Rachell A. Collins and Janice James (Kenneth), all of Orange and Judy Maull Thomas (Darryl), of Fannett; sister, Rose Solomon, Ida Sweet and Essie Potts, all of Orange; brothers, Oscar Sweet (Marie), of Monroe, La. and Johnny Sweet, of Orange; a host of grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.