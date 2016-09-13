Dave Rogers

For The Record

The Field of Plenty Donation Community Garden will host a work day Saturday.

“We’ll be out there starting at 8 a.m., cleaning up beds and harvesting purple hull peas,” said Sandra Hoke, garden coordinator for the Orange Christian Services project at 2120 Wickard in Orange, across the street from Shangri-La.

Other items to be checked off the to-do list include spreading pine straw mulch, weeding and building new raised beds.

Food grown by volunteers at The Field of Plenty is donated to Orange Christian Services to feed the hungry in the Orange community. In June, volunteers harvested 697 pounds of potatoes.

The property is fenced and plans call for it to contain 10 raised beds, each with 100 square feet of planting space, when completed.

Work began on The Field of Plenty in 2015. Organizers hope that with their fall garden, they will harvest more than 1,000 pounds of produce in their first year.