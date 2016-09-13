Pictured are area school Superintendents with Senator Robert Nichols. They are from left – Rickie Harris, West Orange-Cove ISD Superintendent, Dr. Jay Killgo, Vidor ISD Superintendent, Todd Lintzen, Bridge City ISD Superintendent, Dr. Stephen Patterson, Orangefield ISD Superintendent, Senator Robert Nichols, Representative Dade Phelan, Dr. Pauline Hargrove, Little Cypress-Mauriceville ISD Superintendent, Dr. Graham Brant, Burkeville ISD Superintendent.

Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) was joined by Rep. Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) in a meeting with local superintendents from Orange County. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss education issues in preparation for the 85th Legislature which convenes in January.

“The Legislature faces many challenges this session, and we cannot make good decisions unless we are listening closely to those we represent,” said Nichols. “Education is and always will be one of the most important issues we face as a state.”

“Today’s meeting with local superintendents was an excellent opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing our public school system,” said Phelan. “I look forward to working with them, Senator Nichols, teachers and parents next session to improve educational opportunities for all Southeast Texas children.”



Before each legislative session, Nichols meets with each of the school district superintendents in Senate District 3 to listen to their priorities and discuss issues facing the local education community.

“We appreciate Senator Nichols taking the time to meet and discuss issues that are important to our local school district taxpayers,” said Vidor ISD Superintendent Jay Killgo, host of the meeting.

Senate District 3, which includes over 100 school districts throughout 19 counties, encompasses the greater part of East Texas and Montgomery County.

“These meetings help me to understand how decisions in Austin impact local schools,” stated Nichols. “I appreciate the opportunity to meet with superintendents and discuss how we can continue improving our education system. Our combined goal is to ensure children have the educational tools they need to be successful.”