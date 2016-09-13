The Orange County Economic Development Corporation is interested in gathering input from the public on the future of Orange County Economic Development.

The Corporation will host focus group sessions on Sept. 20 beginning at 9:00 am and on Sept. 22, beginning at 2:00pm. Both sessions will be held in Room 102 of the Nursing and Classroom Building at Lamar State College Orange. Attendees are asked to respond to Jessica Hill at jhill@orangecountyedc.com with confirmation of their attendance.

“This event is open to the public and we invite as many individuals as possible to attend,” said Jessica Hill, Executive Director of the Orange County Economic Development Corporation. “It is hosted during work hours so we will take written comments as well. We strongly encourage all residents to logon to our website, www.orangecountyedc.com, to participate in the planning survey,” says Hill.