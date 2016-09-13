Stark Cultural Venues releases upcoming schedule of events
September 17, 2016 Favorite Things Family Day
Family Day is BACK at the Stark Museum of Art and it’s FREE for all ages! The young and the young at heart can build a photo frame, make an egghead portrait and an edible teacup. They can go on a scavenger hunt to win prizes, and design a take-home mini-museum. Families can also enjoy together the works of a balloon twist artist, face painting, family games, music and lemonade and cookies served from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Scouts will enjoy Favorite Things Family Day as well. The Museum will offer an activity patch for all participants and each activity meets badge requirements for Cub and Girl Scouts. Favorite Things Family Day will be Saturday, September 17. For more information, visit starkmuseum.org.
September 17, 2016 Collecting School Supplies
Multiple initiatives to collect and donate school supplies take place at the beginning of each school year, but what happens when kids need help with supplies in October or November? The Stark Museum of Art is kicking off a school supply campaign to benefit students in need. Those wishing to donate may bring school supplies to the donation bin that will be located in the Museum lobby. The collection begins on Family Day, September 17, 2016 and will run throughout the Collecting Conversations exhibition that will be on view until January 7, 2017. Drop off donations any timeTuesday through Saturday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. All school supplies collected will be distributed evenly throughout the public schools in Orange County. Join us and help our local students in need. For more information, visit starkmusem.org.
Now through January 7, 2017 Collecting Conversations
1 Family, 3 Generations, Timeless Treasures. Everyone collects something. The Starks and the Lutchers of Orange, Texas collected “stuff” just like other families, obtaining many types of objects for a variety of reasons. Although known for collecting fine art and rare books, they also collected objects that reflected who they were as people. Collecting Conversations explores objects the family collected for beauty, history, knowledge, and simply, self-expression. This exhibition encourages Museum guests to follow the collecting styles of three generations of one family and allow this experience to prompt them to think about what they collect and why they collect it. The public is invited to “join the conversation” and consider what stories their “stuff” tells. Collecting Conversations will be on view until January 7, 2017. For more information, visit starkmuseum.org.
Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center:
October 11, 2016 Scarecrow Festival
Each October Shangri La Gardens hosts the largest Scarecrow Festival in Texas with dozens of hand-crafted scarecrows displayed throughout the gardens. Created by community organizations, businesses, schools, churches and families, scarecrow designs range from funny to clever to wacky and weird! For sure, no two scarecrows are ever the same! The Scarecrow Festival is a great way to celebrate the changing season and see what the community creates with repurposed and recyclable materials with a heap of imagination. This year, the festival kicks off on October 11 and ends onNovember 5. For more information, visit, shangrilagardens.org.
Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts:
2016-2017 Single Tickets are on Sale Now
Single tickets for the Lutcher Theater 2016-2017 season are now available. Thirteen amazing shows will be presented with six additional incredible kids events. Mamma Mia!, Elf the Musical, Dirty Dancing, Broadway Christmas Wonderland, Into the Woods, The Illusionists and 42nd Street to name just a few that will be presented at the Lutcher Theater in Orange, TX. For more information, visit Lutcher.org or call the Theater Box Office at 409.886.5535.