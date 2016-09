January 7, 2017

1 Family, 3 Generations, Timeless Treasures. Everyone collects something. The Starks and the Lutchers of Orange, Texas collected “stuff” just like other families, obtaining many types of objects for a variety of reasons. Although known for collecting fine art and rare books, they also collected objects that reflected who they were as people. Collecting Conversations explores objects the family collected for beauty, history, knowledge, and simply, self-expression. This exhibition encourages Museum guests to follow the collecting styles of three generations of one family and allow this experience to prompt them to think about what they collect and why they collect it. The public is invited to “join the conversation” and consider what stories their “stuff” tells. Collecting Conversations will be on view until. For more information, visit starkmuseum.org