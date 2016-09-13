Diplomas were awarded to approximately 1,850 Texas A&M University graduates during summer commencement ceremonies.

Among those local students receiving degrees were:

Nicole G. Encalade, Senior, Bridge City, Bachelor of Science – Kinesiology

Conner E. Hanks, Senior, Orange, Bachelor of Science – Human Resource Development

Mallarie D. Hearn, Senior, Orange, Bachelor of Science – Health

Shayne G. Kasser, Senior, Pinehurst, Bachelor of Business Administration – Management Information Systems

Joshua A. Leal, Senior, Vidor, Bachelor of Science – Human Resource Development

Michael S. McIntire, Senior, Pinehurst, Bachelor of Arts – Sociology

Also, Texas A&M University has named its honor students for the summer semester, recognizing them for outstanding academic performance.

The Dean’s Honor Roll recognizes students taking at least 12 semester hours during the summer semester who have maintained a 3.75 or higher grade point (GPR) out of a possible 4.0.

A second designation, “Distinguished Student,” recognizes those who earned a 3.5 to 3.74 GPR while taking at least 12 hours for the summer semester.

The lone local student to be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll is Mallarie D. Hearn, Senior, Orange, Bachelor of Science – Health.