On Wednesday, Sept 14,2016, at Approximately 6:58 pm ., the Bridge City Police Department was notified of a possible homicide at 112 Mary Avenue, Bridge City, Texas. When Officers arrived on the scene, they discovered 28 year old Kara Marie Willingham deceased. During the course of investigation, a person of interested, 40 year old Jorge Hugo Elizade-Sanchez was identified and detained on unrelated charges. Additional information was uncovered thoughout the evening and early morning hours which led to the issuance of a warrant for Sanchez’s arrest earlier this afternoon.

Mr.Sanchez was arraigned by Orange County District Judge Courtney Arkeen for murder; his bond was set at one million dollars. He remains in the Orange County Jail.