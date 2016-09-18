Aaron Ray Mouton, 45, of Bridge City, was born in Port Arthur on Feb. 24, 1971. He went to be with his heavenly father on Sept. 16. Aaron was married to the love of his life Tara and was a devoted father to three beautiful daughters; Macy, Marlee and Mia.

Aaron was the son of Anna Bersin and George Mouton. He loved his family and friends dearly. Aaron was always making others smile and laugh with his quick-witted humor and he never met a stranger. Aaron had a true care and concern for all. He had a passion for the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing. Aaron enjoyed taking fun filled family vacations to Florida each year with Tara and the girls. He was a proud dance dad who took great joy in watching his girls dance. Aaron graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 1989. He proudly served his community as a police officer and dedicated many years working for Jefferson County Sheriff Department and Groves Police Department. Aaron also spent several years working for Motiva Enterprises.

He is preceded in death by his loving grandparents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Tara Mouton of Bridge City; daughters, Macy, Marlee and Mia Mouton of Bridge City; parents, George Mouton and wife Dottie of Groves, Anna Bersin and husband Johnny of Groves; brother, Aric and Melanie Mouton and their daughters Anna and Maggie of Nederland; brother, Joey Bersin of Groves; in-laws, Bruce and Gaye Jehn of Bridge City and Mike and Sharon Koller of Nederland. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at BridgePoint Fellowship in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Orange.

Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Fruge, Grant Hannegan, Blain Polk, Steve Hoffpauir, Kevin Price, Dale Eichler, James Megues and David Whitehead.

In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been set up for Macy, Marlee and Mia Mouton at FivePoint Credit Union. Donations can be made to account number 6465133 or mailed to FivePoint Credit Union 713 Texas Avenue, Bridge City, Texas 77611.