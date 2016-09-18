Charles Edward “Dan” Barker, 84, a former longtime resident of Bridge City, passed away, Sept. 16, at his daughter’s home in Cypress. Dan had been with her and her husband, Gregg, for the past six years since the passing of his wife, Marilyn Barker.

Dan was born in Orange on Aug. 31, 1932. He was the oldest son of Edward L. Barker and Ruth Lenora (Spell) Barker. Dan served in the United States Army in Alaska, during the Korean War. He retired from DuPont Sabine River Works where he was a mechanic for over 37 years. He also was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Bridge City where he faithfully served in many capacities. He was ordained as a deacon in 1962 and was recently honored by them and named “Deacon Emeritus.” He sang bass in the choir and quartets and taught Sunday School for many years. After his church and family, Dan loved music, people and football. He enjoyed life to the fullest, was always happy and kind and loved to make people laugh. He never met a stranger.

Dan was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn Miers Barker; sister, Addie Ruth Shipley and brother, Tim Barker.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Gregg Carroll of Cypress; brother, Alan Barker and his wife, Francis, of Orange, his lovable granddogs, Zoe and Rolex; nieces, nephews and friends, too many to count!

He is also survived by his loving caregivers, Harriet Payne, Hannah Majors, Ishmael Tallery, Alexis Teague and Lissette Gonzales. The family is very appreciative of the love and care provided by his caregivers over the years, as well as, Dr. Ronald Taylor and Good Shepherd Hospice.

The family will receive friends for visitation at First Baptist Church in Bridge City on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 12:00 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. The interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens near Bridge City.

Pallbearers will be Troy Woodall, Craig Turner, Lon Hubbard, Lynn Barker, Jeff Miers, Darrell Segura and Terry Burd. Honorary pallbearers will be his life long family friends since kindergarten, Olney Beltz of Baytown and Milton Hubbard of Bridge City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church, 200 W. Roundbunch Rd., Bridge City, Texas 77611.

Services are under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.