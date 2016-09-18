Darlene Johnson Curtice, 60, died Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Beaumont, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

A native of Jasper, she was a longtime resident of Vidor. She worked for 28 years at Wal-Mart in Vidor and also at Baptist Hospital in Orange as an operator. She liked doing crafts, gardening and searching geneology, but her love was for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Memorial Funeral Home, Vidor.

Darlene is survived by the love of her life, for 18 years, Mark Cheetham; daughters, Joann Harmon and her husband Paul and Amy Engle and her husband Jason, all of Orangefield; step-sons, Matthew and Cody Cheetham; 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her mother, Vera Johnson of Vido; sisters, Suzy Cain and her husband C.H. and Etta Sowell and her husband John and nephews, Kirk and Eric Sowell.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harlis Johnson and a niece, Jessica Cain.