Gloria Mary Jacobs, 77, of Orange passed away at her home Sept. 16. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at First United Pentecostal Church in Orange, with the Rev. Gary P. Wheeler officiating. Interment will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00-9:00 p.m., Monday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, March 23, 1939, she was the daughter of Loutouche LeBlanc and Odelia Dyson. She was a homemaker and member of First United Pentecostal Church in Orange.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Patrick McPayne, Richard Dyson and Willie Dyson; sisters, Peggy McPayne, Margaret McPayne Welch, Puwana McPayne Elmore, Annie McPayne Simmons, Fannie LeBlanc Williams and Bell Dyson Drake.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Terry C. Jacobs, Jr.; sons, Terry C. Jacobs III and wife, Shotsey and Ricky A. Jacobs and wife, Meri Elen and daughter, Nancy S. Jacobs Freese and husband, Henry. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Timothy Jacobs, Christopher Jacobs, Jeremy Jacobs, Eric Jacobs, Stevan Smith, Shonnalee Jacobs, Alayna Jacobs, Stephanie Freese and Whitney Freese Thompson and 14 great grandchildren.