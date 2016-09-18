Kara Marie Willingham, 27, of Bridge City, passed away on Sept. 14.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Father Steven Leger, of St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City, Pastor Dale Lee, of Cowboy Church in Orange and family friend, Bill Crull. Burial will follow at Autumn Oaks Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00-9:00 p.m., Monday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Orange, Nov. 10, 1988, she was the daughter of Robert Allen Willingham and Desiree Kay (Duckworth) Willingham. Kara was a graduate of Bridge City High School and was looking forward to getting her LVN License, as she had just graduated from the LVN program at Lamar State College in August. She loved football and was a big fan of the Houston Texans, especially J.J. Watt. Kara was the “family planner” for all the family holidays. She loved life and loved her family and children dearly. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Kathy Marie Duckworth; grandfather, Grady Carlton Willingham; step-grandpa, Rodney Lamb; uncle, Darren Willingham and aunt, Della Bland.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Keegan and Kathy; her loving parents, Desiree and Robert Willingham; brother, Keith Willingham, of Bridge City and grandparents, Stewart and Amy Duckworth, all of Bridge City and Mary Jo Lamb, of Beaumont and step-grandmother, Elizabeth Willingham, of Orange; aunts and uncles, Rick and Rickol Duckworth, of Harper, Bruce Willingham and Brian Willingham, both of Vidor, Betty and Robert Vail, Irene Bland, Dorothy Bland, Glenn and Kathleen Bland and Gerald Bland, all of Bridge City and D.J. Schwartz of Mauriceville; Michael and Jamie Bland, of West Orange, Melissa Bland, of Bridge City, and Ronnie and Andrea Bland, of Mauriceville, along with numerous cousins, other loving family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Robert Vail, Glen Vail, Sherman Bland, Kalyn Bland, Luke Bland and Kyle Bland.

Kara’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the nursing students at Lamar State College- Orange who impacted her life in such a wonderful way.