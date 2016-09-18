Stephen Williams, Sr., 59, died Friday, Sept. 16, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Vidor and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 450.

He loved to fish, work in his garden, listen to music and watch football with his favorite team being the Houston Texans. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 12:00–2:00 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Restlawn Memorial Park with interment to follow.

Stephen is survived by his caring and loving companion of 13 years, Bertie Wagner; mother, Margie Williams of Beaumont; daughter, Regina Rives and her husband Chris of Orange; three grandchildren, Holly Purkey, Landen Hassler and Averie Rives and three great grandchildren, along with a brother, Ronnie Williams and his wife Charlene.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Williams and a son, Stephen Charles Williams, Jr.