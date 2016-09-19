The Bridge City Middle School seventh grade red volleyball team competed in the PNG tournament last weekend. During pool play, the Cardinals faced Port Neches, Hamshire-Fannett and CO Wilson.

Top servers were Emma Gaspard with 20 serves including five aces; Hannah Murchison, 18 serves with four aces and Caryss Carpenter, 15 serves with one ace. Gaspard and Kaylyn Dosch both did an outstanding job on serve receive.

Reesie Ryder, Leah Jeffrey and Lauren Richter all did a superb job setting the ball for great hitting. The team worked really well together to get several pass, set, hits.

Emma Gaspard led the way hitting with 16 attacks, followed by Murchison, with 10 attacks, Carpenter nine attacks and Dosch, seven.

Coach Wiegreffe said she was very proud of the girls’ effort in their first ever volleyball games.