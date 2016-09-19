The celebration of life for Mrs. Lillie Mack, 92, of Orange, will be Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2:00 p.m., during graveside services at Hollywood Community Cemetery, under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home.

She died September 14, in Orange.

An Orange native, she attended the historic Madame C.J. Walker School of Beauty in Chicago, IL., to become certified as a beautician. She was a member of the St. Paul C.M.E. Church. She also spent her working years in Orange employed by the former Orange Memorial Hospital. She retired after many years of service.

Survivors include her son, Clarence Mack, Jr. of Houston; daughters Lynnell Coleman of Los Angeles, CA and Patricia Gasaway of Carson, CA; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.