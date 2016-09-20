Starting Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 8:00 a.m., the City of Pinehurst will be resurfacing 35th St., from West Park to Redbird. The road will be closed to all non-residents during the road construction. Pinehurst officials ask that if possible, avoid that area to avoid unnecessary traffic congestion or damage to vehicles due to tar or loose gravel.

The work is expected to last for a week, weather permitting. Limb and trash pickup will be postponed this week and until the completion of the construction.

Any questions should be directed to the City of Pinehurst Operations and Maintenance Department at 886-3873.