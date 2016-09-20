Pictured from left are Scot Shaffer, Gabby Shaffer, Principal Norman Gaspard, Dane Shaffer, Laura Adams, Superintendent Todd Lintzen, Joseph Adams, Van Wade, Angel Shaffer, Dianne Gibbens and Debbie Khan.

The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce named Laura Adams, teacher at Bridge City Elementary School, Employee of the Month for September. Laura was presented her award, sponsored by Sabine River Ford, by Ambassador and Board President Scot Shaffer of Farmers Insurance. Ms. Adams received gifts and gift certificates from several local merchants. The coffee was hosted by Complete Staffing.

Adams is a native of Bridge City and graduated from Bridge City High School in 1986. She still lives in Bridge City and has two sons.

Adams taught first grade at Sims Elementary and then Bridge City Elementary for 13 years. She is the Grade Level Chair for first grade as well as the head of BCE Spirit Committee and serves on the PBIS Committee and Technology Committee. She serves as a Mentor Teacher for Bridge City Elementary and a Lamar Mentor teacher for student teachers.