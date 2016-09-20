The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for Business & Citizen of the Year through November 28, 2016. Nominations can be dropped off or mailed to the Chamber at 150 W. Roundbunch Rd., Bridge City, TX 77611 in a sealed envelope to the attention of the Nominating Committee. A mail slot is available on the front door of the Chamber after hours.

Criteria for the Business of the Year -The narrative and supportive materials should stress how the business’ volunteer efforts benefited the quality of life within the community, and describe how the nominee displayed exemplary:

Staying power

Growth in number of employees

Increase in sales and/or unit volume

Current and past financial reports

Innovativeness of product or service offered

Response to adversity

Evidence of contributions by nominee to aid community oriented projects

Include specific projects or committees on which the business was involved, such as an advisory board, recreation project, or other activities.

Criteria for the Citizen of the Year – The narrative and supportive materials should stress how the individual’s volunteer efforts benefited the quality of life within the community, and describe how the nominee displayed exemplary:

Commitment

Support Skills

Leadership

Outreach to Other Citizens

Desire to Make a Positive Impact in the Community

Include specific projects or committees on which the volunteer was involved, such as an advisory board, recreation project, or other activities.

The Business of the Year & Citizen of the Year awards will be given to a deserving business and citizen in recognition of their outstanding contributions directly to the City of Bridge City/Orangefield Area during the past year(s). The award recipients will be honored at the Taste of the Bayou & Annual Chamber Banquet to be held in January 9, 2017.