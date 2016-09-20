The 8th grade team fell to Newton 22-0. Sam Carpenter led the offense for the Cardinals on the ground. Cody Howard led the defense, while both Austin Richardson and Elijah Hicks had interceptions. Oscar Carranza had several nice punts.

The 7th grade team defeated Newton 24-12. The offensive line did a great job opening up holes.Several running backs had big nights including Ethan Oceguera, Cale Newson, Deegan King, Dorian Pruitt, Riley Williamson, Shayan Rahim, Jake Carlin, and Ethan Hart. The defense was led by Trey Hebert, Harrison Gauthier, and J.T Fielder.

The BCMS football teams will play Livingston on Tuesday. Eighth grade at home and seventh grade on the road.