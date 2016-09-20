Bryon Christopher Abshire, 56, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, in his residence.

Born in Crowley, La., Bryon’s family moved to Fields, La. when he was a young boy. Later in life he moved to Orange, and was currently residing if Sulphur. He worked in retail and loved cooking and traveling. Part of a big family he was well loved and loved his family and friends dearly.

Bryon was preceded in death by his father, Denis Abshire; mother, Mary Katherine Abshire; brother Denis W. Abshire; sister, Debra Trouille; nephew, Jeffery Powell; niece, Elizabeth Smith and brother in law Larry Hollie.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his brothers, Emile Abshire, and wife Barbara, of DeQuincy, La. and Curtis Abshire of Hemphill; sisters, Cynthia Hollie and Josephine Abshire of Starks, Sylvia Scott and husband Louis, of Orange and Mary Abshire and companion Sue Doucet of Sulphur; sister in law, Sherry Young and husband Jimmy of Singer, La.; numerous nieces and nephews and cherished friends.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Hixson Snider Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Gerald Lambright will officiate. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfunealhomes.com.