The City of Pinehurst is proud to announce that they will once again meet for “See you at the Station” on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Pinehurst City Hall, 2497 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“See you at the station is patterned after the “See You At The Pole” prayer meetings at some public and private schools across the nation.” Pinehurst Police Chief Fred R. Hanauer III stated, “I am glad our citizens and city leaders feel the need to support our first responders and think it’s important to let them know that we’re behind them and do everything they can to see that they go home safely to their families every night,”

Anyone wishing to participate in the ceremony should meet outside of the Pinehurst City Hall at 7:30 a.m.