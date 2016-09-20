Daniel (Dan) Deneke, 44, of Orange, passed away Sept. 18, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, La.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be the Rev. Dale Lee, of Cowboy Church in Orange. Burial will follow at Autumn Oaks Cemetery.

Born in Orange, May 5, 1972, he was the son of William Deneke and Jacqueline Ryder. Dan was fun loving and could make everyone laugh. He was also very competitive. He participated in a pool and dart league and played golf in his spare time. He also enjoyed watching football, especially the 49ers. Dan will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Myrtle Eschenbach and his sister, Diana Malleseh.

He is survived by his children, Brooklyn Deneke and Rebecca Deneke; girlfriend, Debbie Menard; brother, William (Billy) Deneke and wife Annie; sisters, Gaylene Acosta, Shari Melton and husband Don and Kim Thibodeaux and husband Allen; uncle, Franklin Ryder and his best friends, Sean Kyle and J.T. Anderson. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.