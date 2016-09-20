Entertainment for the week
Local cover-party band My Beautiful Disaster will celebrate its seventh anniversary with a performance Saturday, Sept. 24, at The Capri Club in Port Arthur for ages 21 and older. The band, which features Ron Sons of Lumberton, at left, and Tara Latil of Bridge City, is ready to unleash a ton of new material on fans at its show this weekend. Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
Fall has arrived finally and that means there will be plenty of great events featuring local, regional and national artists in the coming weeks performing across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Visit www.localmusicguide.net for details on local venues and artists and follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for updated events, concert announcements and more.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Heart and Soul @ The Boudain Hut
Tim Burge @ Buffalo Wild Wings
Curse and the Cure @ The Capri Club
Angel Siren @ The Center Stage
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Brian Moore @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Alex Rozell @ Rikenjaks
Charlestown and Derek @ Rush Lounge
Rob Copeland @ Tradewinds Tavern
Thursday, Sept. 22
Peter Rowan @ Courville’s
Heart and Soul @ The Boudain Hut
Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Chris Stacey @ The Grill
Tin Pan Alley @ Larry’s French Market
Sabine River Brass Band @ The Logon Cafe
Daryl Perry @ The Lone Wolf
Zach Gonzalez @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
LN and the Crush @ Madison’s
Cody Schaeffer and Pug Johnson @ Neches Brewing Company
D and D @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
The Cadillacs @ Orange VFW Hall
Allen Wayne and the Outbound Train, Johnny Jailbird & his Misdeamnor, Silas Feemster, Jacob McGreevy @ The Red Room
John Emberton @ Rikenjaks
Caleb Williams @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Crossroads @ Sawdust Saloon
David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, Sept. 23
Brenda Lee @ Golden Nugget Casino
Satellite @ Blue Martini
Linda Kaye and the Band de Villes @ The Boudain Hut
Bayou Rush @ Cafe Del Rio
John Cessac @ Cecil’s
Old Trick @ Cottons Cay
The Teague Brothers Band @ Dylan’s
Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
LA Express @ Gator Lounge
Autumn Stay, Beauty School Massacre, Super Evil Master Plan @ The Gig
The Kings of Mojo @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Smashing Satellites, The Ruxpins @ Jefferson Theatre
Caleb Williams @ Just One More Tavern
Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market
Satisfaction @ The Lone Wolf
Tim Burge @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
3 Way Switch @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Safety Patrol, Madison’s
Paul Rousch @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.
Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.
Bayou Sounds @ Pine Tree Lodge
Autumn Stay @ The Red Room
The Scheme, Mike Krajicek @ Rikenjaks
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
John Thibodeaux, Freddie Pate @ Stingaree Down Under
The Undrai Fizer Project @ Suga’s Deep South
Jimmy and the Jokers @ Texas Rice Festival – Winnie
Barelands, Wes Hardin and Cody Schaeffer, Greg Jr. @ Thirsty’s
Saturday, Sept. 24
Sidechick, Tyler Livermore, Kara Partain @ The Art Studio
Satellite @ Blue Martini
Linda Kaye and the Band de Villes @ The Boudain Hut
The Bogarts @ Cafe Del Rio
My Beautiful Disaster @ The Capri Club
Livin’ Proof @ Dylan’s
Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Alter Ego @ The Embers Club
LA Express @ Gator Lounge
Chalkline Empire, True Heroics, Burn Out Brighter, Socially Awkward, The Silky Dave Experience, Lifeless Empire, Bellweather, Quincy, The Fabulous Hellcats, Here/After @ The Gig
Kay Miller @ The Grill
Daniel Lynn @ Hardheads
The Lakeview Band @ Honky Tonk Texas
Chris Miller and Bayou Roots @ Larry’s French Market
The Kadillacs @ The Lone Wolf
Rob Copeland @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
The Night Club @ Madison’s
Steve McCloud @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
High Street Band @ Pine Tree Lodge
Peace and the Chaos, John Guidroz @ Rikenjaks
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Tommy Aversion and Davin James @ Stingaree Down Under
Kiana Smith @ Suga’s Deep South
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Tammy’s
Crossroads @ Tiki Beach Bar and Grill
Sunday, Sept. 25
Michael Krajicek @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Zydecane @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Frayed Soul @ Mary’s Lounge
Honky Tonk Special @ Pine Tree Lodge
The Burnpile, PLAP @ The Publicity
Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Wayne Cook @ Suga’s Deep South
Monday, Sept. 26
Kenneth Espree @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Cam Pyle @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Rob Copeland @ Dylan’s
Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Mike Krajicek and Alex Rozell @ Madison’s
Raw Hunny, Z.G.s @ The Red Room
Angel Garcia @ Rush Lounge
Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern