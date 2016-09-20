Local cover-party band My Beautiful Disaster will celebrate its seventh anniversary with a performance Saturday, Sept. 24, at The Capri Club in Port Arthur for ages 21 and older. The band, which features Ron Sons of Lumberton, at left, and Tara Latil of Bridge City, is ready to unleash a ton of new material on fans at its show this weekend. Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

Fall has arrived finally and that means there will be plenty of great events featuring local, regional and national artists in the coming weeks performing across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Visit www.localmusicguide.net for details on local venues and artists and follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for updated events, concert announcements and more.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Heart and Soul @ The Boudain Hut

Tim Burge @ Buffalo Wild Wings

Curse and the Cure @ The Capri Club

Angel Siren @ The Center Stage

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Brian Moore @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Alex Rozell @ Rikenjaks

Charlestown and Derek @ Rush Lounge

Rob Copeland @ Tradewinds Tavern

Thursday, Sept. 22

Peter Rowan @ Courville’s

Heart and Soul @ The Boudain Hut

Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Chris Stacey @ The Grill

Tin Pan Alley @ Larry’s French Market

Sabine River Brass Band @ The Logon Cafe

Daryl Perry @ The Lone Wolf

Zach Gonzalez @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

LN and the Crush @ Madison’s

Cody Schaeffer and Pug Johnson @ Neches Brewing Company

D and D @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

The Cadillacs @ Orange VFW Hall

Allen Wayne and the Outbound Train, Johnny Jailbird & his Misdeamnor, Silas Feemster, Jacob McGreevy @ The Red Room

John Emberton @ Rikenjaks

Caleb Williams @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Crossroads @ Sawdust Saloon

David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, Sept. 23

Brenda Lee @ Golden Nugget Casino

Satellite @ Blue Martini

Linda Kaye and the Band de Villes @ The Boudain Hut

Bayou Rush @ Cafe Del Rio

John Cessac @ Cecil’s

Old Trick @ Cottons Cay

The Teague Brothers Band @ Dylan’s

Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

LA Express @ Gator Lounge

Autumn Stay, Beauty School Massacre, Super Evil Master Plan @ The Gig

The Kings of Mojo @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Smashing Satellites, The Ruxpins @ Jefferson Theatre

Caleb Williams @ Just One More Tavern

Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market

Satisfaction @ The Lone Wolf

Tim Burge @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

3 Way Switch @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Safety Patrol, Madison’s

Paul Rousch @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.

Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.

Bayou Sounds @ Pine Tree Lodge

Autumn Stay @ The Red Room

The Scheme, Mike Krajicek @ Rikenjaks

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

John Thibodeaux, Freddie Pate @ Stingaree Down Under

The Undrai Fizer Project @ Suga’s Deep South

Jimmy and the Jokers @ Texas Rice Festival – Winnie

Barelands, Wes Hardin and Cody Schaeffer, Greg Jr. @ Thirsty’s

Saturday, Sept. 24

Sidechick, Tyler Livermore, Kara Partain @ The Art Studio

Satellite @ Blue Martini

Linda Kaye and the Band de Villes @ The Boudain Hut

The Bogarts @ Cafe Del Rio

My Beautiful Disaster @ The Capri Club

Livin’ Proof @ Dylan’s

Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Alter Ego @ The Embers Club

LA Express @ Gator Lounge

Chalkline Empire, True Heroics, Burn Out Brighter, Socially Awkward, The Silky Dave Experience, Lifeless Empire, Bellweather, Quincy, The Fabulous Hellcats, Here/After @ The Gig

Kay Miller @ The Grill

Daniel Lynn @ Hardheads

The Lakeview Band @ Honky Tonk Texas

Chris Miller and Bayou Roots @ Larry’s French Market

The Kadillacs @ The Lone Wolf

Rob Copeland @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

The Night Club @ Madison’s

Steve McCloud @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

High Street Band @ Pine Tree Lodge

Peace and the Chaos, John Guidroz @ Rikenjaks

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Tommy Aversion and Davin James @ Stingaree Down Under

Kiana Smith @ Suga’s Deep South

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Tammy’s

Crossroads @ Tiki Beach Bar and Grill

Sunday, Sept. 25

Michael Krajicek @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Zydecane @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Frayed Soul @ Mary’s Lounge

Honky Tonk Special @ Pine Tree Lodge

The Burnpile, PLAP @ The Publicity

Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Wayne Cook @ Suga’s Deep South

Monday, Sept. 26

Kenneth Espree @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Cam Pyle @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Rob Copeland @ Dylan’s

Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Mike Krajicek and Alex Rozell @ Madison’s

Raw Hunny, Z.G.s @ The Red Room

Angel Garcia @ Rush Lounge

Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern