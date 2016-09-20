RED STATES–BLUE STATES–SWING STATES

I had planned to give my predictions for the upcoming presidential election this week however I have doubts about a couple of states. Depending on how they fall makes a big difference on the Electoral College vote which is what I go by. The polls that show Trump and Clinton tied in national polls have noting to do with picking the winner. Al Gore won the popular vote by nearly 2 million votes but lost Florida by 500 votes thus losing the election. There are 538 Electoral College votes, 270 are needed to win the election. It’s almost pre-determined what are Republican states and Democratic states. Then there are those they call the Swing States because unlike the other states they don’t always vote red or blue. As of today, Trump needs to carry five of seven swing states to get to 270. President Obama, four years ago, got 320 Electoral votes and that is exactly what I had predicted. At the time, a man that I had never seen before or since walked into our office with a white sheet of paper on which he had written Romney 312. I wrote under it, Obama 332 and he huffed out. This is a strange election. Clinton is running better in red states, like Texas, Utah, Louisiana, etc. than Obama did, but she’s running behind him in blue states, traditional Democratic states. She won’t carry red states, maybe one, but she must carry most of the blue states Obama did to win. If the citizens vote for experience, no one has ever run for president more qualified and prepared to serve, then Clinton will win with a good majority. On the other hand, Trump has no government experience and a lot of baggage but he’s a showman that has dominated the news cycles. In the Primary, networks gave him $2 billion in free coverage that enabled him to knock out his opponents. After the Monday debate, I’ll have a better idea how those two states will line up and will determine my final Electoral vote prediction.*****I have to move on now. Please come along, I promise it won’t do you no harm.

REMEMBERING DAN BARKER

I was sorry to learn of the death of our friend Dan Barker, age 84, who passed away September 16. Services were held Tuesday, September 20, at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. For years he was very active in that church serving as an ordained deacon over 50 years. Dan loved to sing and his bass voice always stood out in the choir. Dan loved people. He always was the loudest and friendliest in the crowd. He wouldn’t let you be a stranger very long. When the boys from the K.K.K. (Kroger Koffee Klub) gathered, Dan was the life of the group. Most of the old guys are gone now. If my memory is not playing tricks on me, I believe Dan’s dad Ed was a long ago mayor of Orange. We published a story on Dan for his 80th birthday four years ago. He was a mess but such a great guy. Please see obituary.

CONDOLENCES

We were saddened by the death of Gloria Mary Jacobs, 77, who passed away at home on Sept. 16. Services were held Tuesday, September 20. She was a good Christian woman who raised a great family. To Terry, Ricky and Nancy and their families we send our sincere condolences. Please see obituary.

TURNING BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

10 Years Ago-2006

Julie Shehane is named editor of The Record Newspapers. Born in Dallas, raised in Houston, she is a graduate of Lamar University. Since Rita a year ago The Record had been without an editor, however, over the past year, former Orange Leader editor Margaret Toal has pitched in to help with some of the editing chores and feature writing.***** Dr. Howard Williams said the Orange Historical Commission is moving to obtain historical markers for both Riverside and Consolidated Steel. The Riverside housing project and Consolidated Steel played important roles in the World War II era.*****Preparations are being made to celebrate Steve Breaux’s 40th birthday next week. (Editor’s note: Hard to believe “Steve-O” will be 50. Happy birthday buddy.)*****Ethan Christopher Blackburn celebrates his first birthday Sept. 21. His parents are Stephanie and Caine Blackburn of Orangefield. (Editor’s note: Today Ethan is 11 years old.)*****Happy 50th wedding anniversary to Barbara and Walter Platt, who were wed at St. Henry’s in Bridge City on Sept. 29, 1956. (Editor’s note: I’m not sure if they celebrate their 60th or not. Hopefully they are both well.)*****Bridge City Cardinals roll over Kelly 16-7. Running back Cody Mills gained 183 yards on 20 totes. Johnny Dishon had 108 yards on 18 carries. When he left the game in the fourth quarter he had passed and rushed for 617 yards, 484 on the ground.*****Joe Kazmar writes a feature story on Carlos Vacek and the glory days at T.C.U. and the 1958 Cotton Bowl Horned Frogs. Vacek presented an 1958 autographed football to Dr. Tim Griffen, Pastor of First Christian Church in Orange. (Editor’s note: Carlos is still an avid T.C.U. supporter and fan. He attends almost all of their games. Carlos and his son will soon open a new bank in Orange.) GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: Jessie Ray Johnson, 27, of Orangefield died Thursday, Sept. 21. Services were held Sept. 24. A native of Orangefield he was a construction worker. He is survived by one son, Austin Johnson and daughter Destiny Johnson, parents Paul and Janet Johnson, brother J.R. Johnson.*****Stephen Craig Livingston, 54, of Little Cypress died Sept. 21. Services were held Sept. 26. A longtime resident of Little Cypress, he was a former papermaker with Owens & Illinois Paper Mill. He is survived by his parent Deauo & Mable Livingston, daughter Kourtne Dunbar, two brothers Richard and Roger Livingston and two grandchildren.*****Frank Pink Reeves II, 42, of Orange, died Sept. 24. Services were held Sept. 28. He was a resident of the Orange area since 1976 and a trucking supervisor. He is survived by his wife Amanda Reeves, parents Frank & Annie Reeves, sons Blaine and Calvin Reeves, brother Phillip Reeves, sister Stephanie Atkeson, numerous nephews and nieces and other family members.*****Mary Lou Pesnell Morgan, 60, of Orange passed away Sept. 22. Graveside services were held Sept. 24. She was employed by Wal-Mart as shoe department manager. She is survived by her husband Travis, daughter LaRhonda Mashburn and grandchildren McKenzie and Jacob Mashbutn, sister Connie Rogers, brothers Jarry Wayne Parker and Sammy Parker.

40 Years Ago-1976

Tim Fennel received first place for his pen and ink drawing titled “Docked” at the Orange Chamber art contest.*****Charles and Juliet Patton moved into their new Gravely Tractor building on Highway 87 South. The grand opening is planned for October.*****Harry Land has an accident on his motorcycle. The worst injury was to his pride. Harry’s mom and dad Harrison and June, recently moved to Indian Lake.***** Mr. and Mrs. Cleben “Crimp” Trahan are collecting old newspapers to benefit a 5-year-old boy suffering with leukemia. The paper will bring 73 cents per 100 pound.*****Bridge City’s Mighty Mite, Tony Mulhollan, weaseled, wormed and galloped for 157 yards to give the Cardinals a 23-17 victory over Strait Jesuit. Tony ran a kick off return 99 yards for the win.*****The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears played to a 7-7 tie with Hampshire-Fannett. Teddy Gobbens broke three tackles to score the Bears only touchdown. *****Tony January was the big star in West Orange’s win over the Stark Tigers. January scored three touchdowns, 85-yards, 12-yards, plus a pass from quarterback Randy Martell to beat the Tigers 27-7.*****West Orange coach is Womack; Bassinger is the Stark coach.*****Rusty Nicks is elected president of Legal Secretaries Association. The group heard from attorney Lynwood Sanders on real estate. Sanders is a member of the Texas and Louisiana Bar. Attorney Roy Wingate spoke on probate proceedings. Wingate is the senior partner of the Wingate-Carlton Law Firm. He also is a former District and County attorney.*****All you can eat at the Ranch House Restaurant for only $2.25, including dessert. All you can eat at Bonaza Steak House, $1.95 includes meats, salad bar and fresh vegetables plus Texas toast. Return as often as you like.

A FEW HAPPENINGS

The Wednesday Lunch Bunch will dine at Robert’s Restaurant two weeks in a row. Next week, Sept. 28, will be a special gathering when the annual “Lunch Bunch Person of the Year” award winner will be announced. A special person in our community will be recognized. We urge everyone to come celebrate this special person in our community.*****58th Anniversary Edition: Next week is our 59th Anniversary Issue. It’s always our most popular publication with great stories, pictures and history. It’s a great time to advertise. Extra papers will be printed. We will also announce our “Record Newspapers Person of the Year.” Call 886-7183 to advertise in this issue. It will be money well spent.*****Prosecutors say New Jersey governor Chris Christie knew about the closing of the Washington Bridge. He was told three days into the closure. I doubt that there is anyone in the U.S. who didn’t believe all along that Christie didn’t know. He was a runner up for vice president on a Trump ticket and is now an advisor to Trump possibly expecting to be his U.S. Attorney General if Trump is elected.*****Summer comes to an end Thursday, September 22. Fall will begin but you are not going to be able to tell much difference weather wise.*****Let me tell you about a great place that I suggest you visit. “The Repainted Ladies” is having an OPEN HOUSE this Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments only afterwards. They are located on the service road off IH-10, 91321-Hwy. 10 W, next to the trampoline place. You will see some beautiful work. Great items for good reasonable prices. You’ll like the folks too.*****I enjoyed Dave Roger’s story last week on quarterback Dak Prescott and his connection to the Orange County area. He led the Cowboys to a 27-23 win against the Redskins. He said after the game, “This is Romo’s team. I’m just trying to do my best to win games and put the team in a successful position. When he comes back, I’ll leave that up to the ‘Big Guys.’”*****By the way, Lady GaGa will be the halftime show at the Super Bowl this year in Houston.*****In the past two years more employees have left county employment than in the previous 10 years, and more are expected to leave. In all my years, I’ve never seen the county have so many unhappy employees. Most of all, they say, they were lied to. They were told by the incoming County Judge and Commissioners they helped elect that they would never mess with the employee’s benefits. They worked many years to earn these benefits, over the years passing up cost of living wages in favor of their benefits. The new Judge and Court have all but wiped out all the benefit gains. Now they worry that what the Court will attack next is their retirement. Last year, at budget time, there was talk about eliminating one of the County Courts-at-Law. This year however, they created a new one, paying the County Judge an extra $2.5000 and his secretary nearly $5,000 more. Employees are not happy. Don’t blame me, I warned you.***** A few folks we know having birthdays in the next few weeks: Sept. 21: Bobby Cormier is getting older. The boy from Orange Oilfield celebrates a birthday today. So does Ruthie Hannegan, Mary Rawls, Jenny Sims, Jonah Thurman and Ronnie Teaff. They are joined by celebrities novelist Stephen King, 69, country singer Faith Hill, 46 and actor Bill Murray, 66.*****Sept. 22: Matthew and Michael Broussard celebrate birthdays today, also celebrating are Miranda Coulter, Brooks Tally, Beverly Mixon and Donna Broomes. They join rock singer Joan Jett, 58, actor Scott Baio, 56 and pop singer Debby Boone, 60.*****Sept 23: Our buddy Tommy Simar celebrates on this day. His Simar roots go deep in Orange County history. Penny Leleux celebrates also and her Walles roots run deep in the Orangefield area. Julie Saltzman, Mark Kelly, Sammy Pratt, Megan Fontenot and Jayna Campbell join them. Rock singer Bruce Springsteen turns 67, Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander is 57 and crooner Julio Inglesias is 73.*****Sept. 24: Career educator and longtime Orange city council person, Marcell’s daughter and Frank’s wife, Teresa Beauchamp, celebrates today. Also celebrating is Euel and Doris’ boy, Mark Norwood, and Trey Rhodes, Jimmy Thurman, Bill Nugent and Beckie Kimbell. On this day in 2005 Hurricane Rita hit Orange County.*****Sept. 25: Retired from BCISD, Phyllis Tarter celebrates today as does Bessie Rach and Jerry’s daughter Kailey Childress. Celebrities joining them today are “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” star Nia Vardalos, 54 and “Mean” Joe Green, 70.*****Sept. 26: Celebrating on this day are Byron Buchanan, Theresa Blanchard, Kara Day, Sandra Rose and our longtime friend Dan Barclay. Tennis player Serena Williams, turns 35, actors Olivia Newton-John, 68 and “Little House on the Prairie” Melissa Sue Anderson, is 54.*****The “Tire Man” Mike Hughes celebrates. Tim’s little boy is getting older. Also celebrating today are Todd Shuford, Michael Coffey, Jeff Batchelor, Kevin Hall and Scott Harris. Celebrities joining them are actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 44 and rock singer Meat Loaf, 69.*****A lone wolf, U.S. citizen, Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, was arrested for the explosions in New York and New Jersey. I’m amazed by the quick work of the police. Starting without a clue, in 50-hours he was arrested. Millions and millions of people live in that area. To find the right one is like a needle in a hay stack. Police today solve 98 percent of major crimes. Their smartness and techniques are outstanding. Donald Trump took a swipe at law enforcement, claiming they are afraid to approach suspects. He says when he’s president, he’s going to fix it, there won’t be anymore terrorist acts. What a bimbo. His knowledge of law enforcement wouldn’t make a pimple on a policeman’s behind.*****It’s the end for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. After two years of marriage and 12 years together, the superstar couple have called it quits. Jolie filed for divorce on Sept. 19, citing irreconcilable differences. It is believed issues over parenting their six children is the cause.*****The West Orange-Stark High School football field will be officially dedicated as Leroy D. Breedlove Field on Friday, Sept. 23, during pre-game activities.*****I had not seen my friend Van Choate in a couple of years and when he came into my office last week he had to introduce himself. He really had changed that much. He’s 160 pounds lighter, a 36 inch waist, fit and trim, with a small mustache. He had wife Josette come by and I was just as amazed. I’ve always thought she was pretty but now she is really beautiful, with that movie star smile. Since that visit we have learned that Clayson Choate, 15 year old son of Van and Josette, has suffered a loss of hearing. Clayson, diagnosed as legally deaf since birth, wore hearing aids on both ears. At the age of 7 years old, he received a miracle from God at a prayer revival and had perfect hearing in one ear and almost perfect in the other ear. It seems Clayson woke up Saturday morning and could not hear a thing. They were in Houston Monday to see what could be done for him. Keep him in your prayers.

CAJUN STORY OF THE WEEK

A very large, muscular woman, wearing a sleeveless sundress, walked into Tee-Boy’s Bar & Grill. She raised her right arm her, revealing a huge, hairy armpit and pointed to all the mens sitting at da bar and ask, “Which one of you mens will buy a lady a drink?

Da bar went silent as da patrons tried to ignore her. At da end of da bar, was Sostan, a skinny little Cajun, who was as usual very drunk. Sostan slammed his hand on da bar and say, “Give dat Ballerina a drink.”

Tee-Boy, da bartender, a close friend of Sostan, poured da drink and da woman chugged it down. She turned again to da patrons and pointed around at all of them, again revealing her hairy armpit, and ask, “Which of you mens will buy a lady a drink?”

Once again Sostan slapped his hand down on da bar and say, “Give dat Ballerina anudder drink.”

Tee-Boy, finally approached Sostan and say, “Sostan, mah fren, I know it ain’s none of my business if you want to buy dat lady a drink, but how come you keep callin’ her a Ballerina, hanh?”

Sostan say, “Tee-Boy, to me, any woman who can lift her leg dat high has got to be a Ballerina, her.”

C’EST TOUT

The first presidential debate to be held Monday, Sept. 22. The big buildup will make it one of the largest watched telecasts of all time. Much is at stake for both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. The moderators say it is not their job to point out lies. That is disadvantage Clinton. She will have to ignore Trump’s lies or spend most of her time correcting the record. The latest out by Politifact of Trump statements, 71 percent are rated “Mostly False” “False” or “Pants on Fire.” For Clinton it’s 23 percent. That statement also says “When it comes to being truth challenged, Trump is in a league of his own. Factcheck.org said of The Donald, “In the 12 years we have never seen his match.” It proclaimed him, “The King of Whoppers.” Both of those outfits are non-partisan. There is no doubt Donald will stretch the truth in the debate. Watch when he moves his hands far apart and back together. He is stretching the truth. When he turns red as a tomato it means he got caught in a lie or is frustrated. Moderators don’t want to interrupt the flow of the debate but they must have some way to call Donald down or he’ll lie and run wild with garbage. Never before has the media’s role in a campaign been subject to as intense scrutiny as it is this time around. Trump has made press bashing a part of his campaign. The Clinton people claim that she is held to a higher standard then Trump. Free media has fueled the rise of Trump. The debate’s massive audience serves as a way for Trump to flash his “Believe Me” points. He is a pure novice when it come to government affairs and foreign policy but will try to bluff, that may well backfire on him. If the debate is judged on substance and leadership for the future, Clinton will win. She’s the most knowledgeable person to ever run for the office with experience since the age of 23. She had a 74 percent approval as a senator and 68 percent approval when she left the secretary of state post. She was a very productive First Lady. This January, for the 20th time, she was named the “World’s Most Admired Woman.” If viewers judge the two-hour event on showmanship, Trump will win. He has over 20 years in front of television cameras. Just remember, they are running for the world’s most important position, plus our future and freedom depends on who wins this election.*****Thanks for your time. Take care and God bless.