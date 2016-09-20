Garrett Edward Rossi, 52, died Friday, Sept. 16, at his home in Buna. A native of Beaumont, he lived in San Fransico, CA., for the last 20 years before moving back to Texas six months ago.

He was a Nederland High School graduate and earned his Bachelor’s Degree at Texas A&M University. He worked as a computer programer and loved to travel.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5:00-6:00 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor, with a Rosary service at 6:00 p.m.

Garrett is survived by his mother and stepfather, Dodie and Oliver Sterling of Vidor; sister, Jodie Carr and her husband Eric of Buna; brother, Nickey Rossi of Nederland and two nieces, Tyler Doiron and Sydney Carr.