James “Mike” Riley, 59 of Vinton, died Saturday, Sept. 17, in Lake Charles, La. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-9:00 PM, with a 7:00 PM prayer service Thursday, Sept. 22, at Dorman Funeral Home Chapel.

Mike was born in Orange, Nov. 3, 1956 to James Edward Riley and Mildred Elizabeth Tarver Riley. He had been a long time resident of Orange until moving to Vinton 11 years ago. Mike was a carpenter for many years and enjoyed fishing on his time off. He even spoke of how he was ready to go fishing just before he passed.

He is preceded in death by his parents.