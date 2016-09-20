James Riley
James “Mike” Riley, 59 of Vinton, died Saturday, Sept. 17, in Lake Charles, La. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-9:00 PM, with a 7:00 PM prayer service Thursday, Sept. 22, at Dorman Funeral Home Chapel.
Mike was born in Orange, Nov. 3, 1956 to James Edward Riley and Mildred Elizabeth Tarver Riley. He had been a long time resident of Orange until moving to Vinton 11 years ago. Mike was a carpenter for many years and enjoyed fishing on his time off. He even spoke of how he was ready to go fishing just before he passed.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his children, Michael Riley of Orange, Colt Riley of Ft. Sam Houston, San Antonio, Valarie Riley of Orange, Shawna Corbett and her husband Colin of Vidor, Tabetha Riley and Kassie Riley, both of Beaumont; brother, Brian Riley and his wife Darlene of Orange and sister, Tracy Jones and her husband Glen of Groves and grandchildren, Jordan Riley, Madison Riley, Vanessa Riley, Raelynn LeJeune, Brentley LeJeune and Christian Chavarri.