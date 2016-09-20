John Ricky Crafton, 62, of Orange, passed away Sept. 17, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. Memorial services will be at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, with visitation prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Born in Baton Rouge, La, June 27, 1954, he was the son of James Isaac Crafton and Doris Faye (Martin) Crafton. Rick worked in sales and IT support for Safety Wear, Inc. in Orange for many years. He loved reading and playing computer games. He had a kind heart and warm spirit and always had a smile. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cindy Phelps and her husband Cullin and his sister, Angie William.

He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Suzie Callahan Crafton; daughters, Karen Daigle and her husband K.P., and April Mazer and her husband Marlin; son, John Crafton; step-daughter, Laurie Callahan and wife Laura Callahan; step-son, Jason Callahan and his wife Jessica Callahan and his brothers, Mike Crafton and his wife Judy and Jerry Crafton and his wife Janet. He is also survived by four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, or the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.