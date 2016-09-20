Joe Kazmar

For The Record

Games This Week

WEST ORANGE-STARK over SILSBEE—With this game being the midpoint of the 2016 high school season, this very well could be the week the Mustangs finally get scored upon. But their undefeated and No. 1 ranking in the state should continue as long as they keep playing the same brand of football that has produced a 4-0 record, 213 points scored and zero points surrendered.

ORANGEFIELD over BEAUMONT KELLY—This Homecoming contest should put a halt to the Bobcats three-game losing streak and get them back to their winning ways as the start of district play begins in two weeks. The Bobcats played their tails off last week, finally losing by a two-point conversion in overtime to the LCM Battlin’ Bears.

VIDOR over NEDERLAND—The Pirates are sitting pretty at the top of District 22-5A and want to stay right there. But the Nederland Bulldogs will provide their sternest test in league play Friday night on unfriendly soil. So Vidor must come up with its best game of the season to remain at the top of the loop.

DEWEYVILLE over HULL-DAISETTA—The Pirates return home after three straight games on the road. But these Bobcats they will be hosting Friday night have been playing pretty sound football and should be ready to give the Pirates all they can handle. It will take a much stronger effort than what was used to beat Galveston O’Connell last week.

CHESTER over ORANGE COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN—The Lions need to work on getting to the .500 mark before district play begins in two weeks. But they will have to play much better than they have been to get this task done.

McNEESE STATE over INCARNATE WORD—The Cowboys lost a tough Southland Conference opener at home Saturday night, getting edged by Stephen F. Austin 31-27 in a game that was close all the way. The Pokes will have to play much better Saturday to get a winning streak going in the SLC.

HIGH SCHOOL—Hamshire-Fannett over Anahuac, Hardin-Jefferson over Hardin, Newton over East Chambers, Port Arthur Memorial over Beaumont Ozen (Sat.), Port Neches-Groves over Livingston, Lumberton over Baytown Lee, Beaumont West Brook over Montgomery, Trinity over Buna, Kirbyville over Kountze, Woodville over Warren, Evadale over Hemphill, West Hardin over Sabine Pass, Tenaha over West Sabine, High Island over Richland Springs, Beaumont Legacy Christian over Cypress Christian.

COLLEGE—Clemson over Georgia Tech (Thurs.); Eastern Michigan over Wyoming, TCU over SMU, USC over Utah (All Fri.); Stephen F. Austin over Abilene Christian, Arkansas State over Central Arkansas, Sam Houston State over Houston Baptist, Northwestern Louisiana over Southeastern Louisiana, Nicholls State over South Alabama, Alabama over Kent State, Florida State over South Florida, Michigan over Penn State, Houston over Texas State, Stanford over UCLA, Washington over Arizona, Michigan State over Wisconsin, Louisville over Marshall, Baylor over Oklahoma State, Iowa over Rutgers, Tennessee over Florida, Ole Miss over Georgia, Texas A&M over Arkansas, Notre Dame over Duke, LSU over Auburn, Oregon over Colorado, Utah State over Air Force, Appalachian State over Akron, Southern over Alabama A&M, Alabama State over Texas Southern, Grambling State over Alcorn State, California over Arizona State, Jackson State over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Army over Buffalo, West Virginia over BYU, Central Florida over Florida International, Virginia over Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic over Ball State, Boise State over Oregon State, Boston College over Wagner, Memphis over Bowling Green, Temple over Charlotte, Cincinnati over Miami, O., Minnesota over Colorado State, Connecticut over Syracuse, Virginia Tech over East Carolina, Tulsa over Fresno State, Western Michigan over Georgia Southern, UNLV over Idaho, Wake Forest over Indiana, Iowa State over San Jose State, Kansas State over Missouri State, South Carolina over Kentucky, Tulane over Louisiana-Lafayette, Middle Tennessee over Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State over Massachusetts, Prairie View over Mississippi Valley State, Missouri over Delaware State, Nebraska over Northwestern, Purdue over Nevada, New Mexico State over Troy, North Carolina over Pittsburgh, Rice over North Texas, Northern Illinois over Western Illinois, Ohio over Gardner-Webb, UT-San Antonio over Old Dominion, Southern Mississippi over UTEP, Vanderbilt over Western Kentucky.

PRO PICKS—Houston over New England (Thurs. Night); NY Giants over Washington, Miami over Cleveland, Green Bay over Detroit, Carolina over Minnesota, Denver over Cincinnati, Arizona over Buffalo, Baltimore over Jacksonville, Oakland over Tennessee, Seattle over San Francisco, Tampa Bay over LA Rams, Indianapolis over San Diego, Pittsburgh over Philadelphia, Kansas City over NY Jets, Dallas over Chicago; New Orleans over Atlanta (Monday Night).