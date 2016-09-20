The Orange County Stark Tigers Jr. NBA, WNBA and NFL Basketball Association still has tickets available for Sunday, Sept. 25 – Dash vs Seattle Reign FC, at 8:30 pm. The community is invited to come out and celebrate with the OrangeCounty Stark Tigers at Houston Dynamo Soccer.

If interested in tickets, please send a confirmed number for youth to attend a game. Tickets are free and it is requested that if you won’t use the tickets, please don’t take them. Tickets cannot be resold.

For tickets, contact Freddie L. Walker, at 886-9051, or 779-6015. Walker can also be contacted at walk45761@att.net.