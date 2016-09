The 2016 Orangefield High School homecoming court includes Freshman Duchess, Shayla Cormier; Sophomore Duchess, Emmi Lummus; Junior Duchess, Cameron Choate; Senior Princess, Paris Fregia; Senior Princess, Evie Arceneaux; Football Sweetheart, Gabrielle Smith; Senior Princess, Shelby Perales; Senior Princess, Anna VanPelt and Band Sweetheart, Alexandria Crouch.

The homecoming queen will be crowned Friday night during halftime at F.L. McClain stadium.