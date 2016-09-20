The Orange branch of the NAACP will have the following meetings:

Sept. 22, Election of Nominating Committee. Members interested in serving as a member of this committee, or elected officer should attend this meeting.

Oct. 27, Announcement of NAACP candidates for office meet & greet candidates.

Nov. 17, election of officers. Membership cast their votes from 4:00-8:00 PM.

All Regular meetings begin at 7:00 pm and are held in the WOCCISD Administration building, 902 W. Park St.