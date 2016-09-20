Orange County Marriage Licenses – Sept. 12-16
The following marriage licenses were issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Sept. 12-16:
Justin E. Freek and Staci A. Vann
Michael L. Sanders and LaGina Fellman
Stephen M. Michutka and Stephanie M. Chesser
Mickey L. Mustin II and Hannah B. Johnson
Marvin E. Gonzales and Ashley N. Stansbury
Ryan C. Lange and Alanna R. Stuberfield
Christopher R. Crile and Theresa L. Hart
Milton M. Biggs Sr. and Kristy L. Culver
Joseph C. Guidry Jr. and Lisa S. Greer
Zachary C. Leggett and Tayler R. Thompson
Paul E. Tompkins and Melissa R. Kirkland
Michael W. Mose Jr. and Sherita D. Bernard
Ricky D. Luntsford Jr. and Tina R. Davis
Christopher L. Nolen Jr. and Alyssa M. Rodriguez
Gregory K. Barron and Laura G. Collins
Bret J. Middleton and Melinda L. Greathouse
Dustin J. Sills and Taylor C. Istre
Jeffrey B. Toney Sr. and Regena L. Lawrence
Frank Tims Sr. and Marcella R. Jones