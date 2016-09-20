Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on Monday, Sept. 19:

Public intoxication, 45 Cove Dr.

Warrant service, 4080 IH-10

Warrant service, 3732 Hemlock St.

Theft, 5 Sunset B Circle

Fraud/Illegal use of credit cards, 201 8th St.

Traffic accident, 2200 16th St.

Theft, 201 8th St.

Sexual offense, 201 8th St.

Warrant service, 205 Border St.

Traffic accident, MLK and Strickland

Miscellaneous incidents, 201 8th St.

Shoplifting, 2425 16th St.

Warrant service, 8th and Front