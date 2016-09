Sabine River Ford will be hosting the Drive for Your School event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 am-2 pm, at the dealership, located at 1601 Green Ave., Orange.

Take a test drive to earn $20 for one of the following schools: WOS, BC, Community Christian, Deweyville, Vidor, Orangefield or LCM. Each school is raising money for a group at their school.

For more information, call 883-3581.