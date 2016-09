Wesley United Methodist Church is taking orders for their pecan and walnut fundraiser. Durham-Ellis pecans will harvest their crop near the end of October. Delivery is expected mid November. Pecan halves and pieces are $9.50 per 1 pound bag. We will also have walnuts for $8.00 per 1 pound bag. To place your order, please call Jan at 735-5885 or 734-8036, Jeannette at 792-9230 or 313-3559 or the church office at 886-7276.

About The Record Newspapers