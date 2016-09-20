The West Orange – Stark High School football field will be officially dedicated as Leroy D. Breedlove Field on Friday, Sept. 23. The dedication presentation will occur at 6:30 p.m. during football pre-game activities.

The community is invited to attend.

Mr. Breedlove is a retired WOCCISD athletic coach and physical education instructor who worked at multiple district campuses from 1964 -1998. During his tenure, he served at M.B. North High School, M.B. North Middle School, Stark High School, and at West Orange – Stark Intermediate, Middle, and High School campuses. His assignments have included football, basketball, and track, as well as mathematics in his early years as an educator.

Upon completion of the dedication presentation Sept. 23, the WO-S High School football complex will be officially referenced as the Dan R. Hooks Stadium and Leroy D. Breedlove Field.