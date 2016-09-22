The 2016 homecoming court includes freshmen, Ashlyn Dommert and Shelbi Whitaker; sophomores, Hannah Huff and Chloe Jones; juniors, Alexa Acosta and Kimber Ellender and seniors, Ashlyn Bergeron, Kendall Gibson, Hope Hill and Madeline Thibodeaux.

Bridge City Homecoming week festivities will be held Oct. 3-7. Following is a schedule of events: open house, burning of the letters and homecoming dance are MOnday, Oct. 3 and crowning of the homecoming Queen will be Friday, Oct. 7 at the game during halftime.