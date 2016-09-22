Lawrence Felix Powell, Jr., 58, of Orange, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Beaumont. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dorman Funeral Home.

Larry was born March 31, 1958, to Dorothy Dean (Christmas) and Lawrence Felix Powell, Sr., in Sumpter, SC. At a young age, Larry moved with his family to the Southeast Texas area where he remained throughout the remainder of his life. When Larry wasn’t traveling with his job as a truck driver, he enjoyed being home and spending time with his loving wife of four years, Catherine and his family. He loved to fish, watch drag racing and tend to his vegetable garden where he grew lots of greens. He was described by his family as the ‘BBQ King’, who had a genuine talent for smoking the best brisket.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Powell.

Those left to cherish Larry’s memory are his wife, Catherine Powell; daughters, Ashley Powell, Kaylei Powell and Sheena Morris; sons, Raymond Powell, Tony Powell, Ben Powell, Cody Powell, Jamey Powell, Lindsey Powell and Michael Currie; brothers, Williams Powell, Michael Powell, Sr. and Charles Powell; sister, Sharon Powell; grandchildren, Kolbie Powell, Raven Newcomb, Brianne Newcomb, Seybri Powell, Errikvaughnryan Powell, Sebastian Powell, Keylee Powell and Ashlyn Powell and many members of his extended family and friends who will love and miss him dearly.

