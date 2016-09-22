Minnie Ola Warner, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother departed for her heavenly home Monday, Sept. 19. Funeral services will be held at Dorman Funeral Home Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10:00 AM , with Brother Jeff Bell officiating. A committal service will immediately follow at Kinder McRill Memorial Cemetery in Kinder, La.

Minnie was born Friday, Nov. 15, 1935 in Deweyville, to Elvina and Fred Gibson.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Margie James; brothers, William Howard and Gilbert Lee Gibson and husband, Kenneth R. Warner.

Missing her already are her children, Donna LeMaire and husband, Joey, Ricky Warner and wife, Rose and Mark Warner; granddaughters, Jamie Williams and husband Jacob, Carlie Warner and Nicole Shelby; grandson Corey LeMaire; great granddaughters, Brinley Williams and Lumen Shelby-Davila; nieces, Leona Todd and husband, Daryl and Paula Malone and husband, Jim.

Minnie was blessed with exceptional health for all of her 80-years. She was a regular energizer bunny even at her age, plus an avid gardener who could make anything grow. A small town girl who said what was on her mind, with nary a second thought. Our world will be a lonely, quieter place without her in it. To those she loved so dearly, she leaves a memory that will burn brightly on throughout the years, especially for those who treasured her wit, her smile and her voice.