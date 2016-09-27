Members of the 1966 Bridge City Cardinal state championship football team gather around the newly installed monument memorializing their achievement.

Dave Rogers

For The Record

Bridge City High School will hold a “50 Year Proud” celebration Oct. 7-8 to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1966 state champion football team.

According to Ella Stuebing of the Bridge City High School Alumni Association, the 1966 team and its support crew will first be honored at the Friday, Oct. 7 pep rally, where players will be presented commemorative 1966 replica jerseys by members of the current Bridge City football team.

Also on Oct. 7, a 5:15 p.m. 50 Year Proud reception for the 1966 players, coaches, managers, trainers, cheerleaders and administrators will be held at the Middle School Gym.

The 50-year group will also be honored in pregame ceremonies before Bridge City’s 7 p.m. homecoming game against Cleveland Oct. 7. The 1966 players, or a designated family member of a player unable to attend, will be introduced as honorary captains.

Then the 50-year group will be honorees at the Saturday, Oct. 8 Classic Cardinal Reunion, set for 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the High School Cafeteria. Cost of the barbecue dinner will be $8 each.

For more information, contact Stuebing at 409-735-8336.