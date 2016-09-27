Dave Rogers

For The Record

With five players who have never played above middle school or ninth-grade level prior to this season, the Bridge City High volleyball team is feeling some growing pains.

“We are super young and inexperienced this year,” veteran coach Becca Peveto said Tuesday.

“Because of health problems, we’ve only been playing with a full roster the last week and a half. We’re still trying to set our lineup. But I think we’ll get there.”

The Cardinals were set to host Silsbee in a District 22-4A match Tuesday night. They carried an 8-16 record into the match, having dropped their opener in a five-set squeaker last Friday in Orangefield.

“Orangefield is always an exciting match for us,” Peveto said. “They took the first set, and we took the next two. We got a good lead in the fourth set, but could not close it out.

“For a young team, winning there would have meant a lot.”

Orangefield hung tough and took the 25-13, 15-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-10 win.

Sophomores Rylee Oceguera and Reyna Owens topped the BC stat sheet with 10 kills each against Orangefield. Senior Abby Frank had 29 digs while junior Triniti Willis and sophomore Hannah Wiegreffe had 22 and 19 assists, respectively. Senior Madison Caraway led the team with a pair of blocks.

For the season, Owens leads the team with 159 kills and Wiegreffe has 106. Willis has 223 assists and Wiegreffe 215. Faulk has 236 digs and a team-leading 41 service aces. Wiegreffe leads the team with 23 total blocks.

The Cardinals play at Little Cypress-Mauriceville Friday in another district match. Varsity action begins at 4:30 p.m. with junior varsity and freshman matches to follow.