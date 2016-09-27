Entertainment for the week
Rock outfit Jefferson Starship will perform Saturday night at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La. along with Foghat. Tickets are $20-$35 for ages 21 and older at all Ticketmaster outlets.
Tommy Mann Jr.
For The Record
The fall festival season kicks into high gear this week with the arrival of the Texas Rice Festival in Winnie. As if that isn’t fun enough, be sure to check out the Lions Carnival in Orange this Wednesday through Saturday at Lions Den Park. As far as live music, find what’s right for you and enjoy. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for daily listings and announcements.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Whiskey Myers, Honky Tonk Jones, John Mark Davis @ Texas Rice Festival – Winnie
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
David Joel @ Buffalo Wild Wings
John Teague @ The Capri Club
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Alex Rozell @ The Grill
Josh Taylor @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Rob Copeland @ Rikenjaks
3HG @ Rush Lounge
Zach Gonzalez @ Tradewinds Tavern
Curse and the Cure @ The West Bar and Grill
Thursday, Sept. 29
Casey Donahew Band, Sister C, The Jackwagons @ Texas Rice Festival – Winnie
Curse and the Cure @ The Bayou Cafe #2
High Rollers @ Blue Martini
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
Kay Miller and Aaron Horne @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Michael Krajicek @ The Grill
Skeeter Jones Trio @ La Cantina – PA
LSC-PA House Band, Touring Band @ Lamar State College-Port Arthur
Dickie and the Tornadoes @ Larry’s French Market
Snorlaxxx, Great Shapes, Otis the Destroyer @ The Logon Cafe
Matt Kayda @ The Lone Wolf
Alex Rozell @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Pug Johnson and Tim Burge @ Madison’s
Tyler Darby @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Zydecane @ Orange VFW Hall
Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks
3HG @ Rush Lounge
David Joel Band @ Sawdust Saloon
David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, Sept. 30
John Michael Montgomery @ Golden Nugget Casino
Wayne Toups, Jamie Bergeron and Kickin’ Cajuns, The Cadillacs @ Texas Rice Festival – Winnie
Texas Thunder with John Cessac @ Benoit’s Louis Hall
High Rollers @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
Simple Logic @ Cafe Del Rio
Judge Parker, Grey Wolfz @ The Center Stage
Danny Dillon and Old Union Southern @ Cottons Cay
Pug Johnson @ Dylan’s
Kay Miller and Aaron Horne @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ The Embers Club
Image Six, Minority Stone @ The Gig
David Lee Kaiser @ Hardheads
LA Express @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
The Teague Brothers @ Just One More Tavern
Tin Pan Alley @ Larry’s French Market
Sinners, The Ruxpins @ The Logon Cafe
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Lone Wolf
LN and the Crush @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
Caleb Williams @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Crossroads @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Nervous Rex @ Madison’s
Jimmy Kaiser @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.
Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.
Reed Planchard @ Pine Tree Lodge
Unkle Jam, Brittany Pfantz @ Rikenjaks
Alex Rozell @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Tricky Dickies @ Rush Lounge
Jeremy Benoit @ Suga’s Deep South
The Silky Dave Experience, Steve Fitzner @ Texas Rose Saloon
Silas Feemster @ Thirsty’s
Saturday, Oct. 1
Jefferson Starship, Foghat @ Golden Nugget Casino
Tracy Byrd, Bag of Donuts, Shinyribs, Max Stalling @ Texas Rice Festival – Winnie
Center Stage @ Cafe Del Rio
Three Legged Dawg @ The Capri Club
Kay Miller and Aaron Horne @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
The Disgustoids, Gnarly Sac, Here/After @ The Gig
John Guidroz @ The Grill
Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons @ Honky Tonk Texas
Jackie Caillier and Cajun Cousins @ Larry’s French Market
Stone Cold @ The Logon Cafe
Blake Sticker @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Goatwhore, Choke, Large Marge @ Luna Live
Unkle Jam @ Madison’s
The Pegwinders, Paul Gonsoulin @ Rikenjaks
Lee Pelly @ Tammy’s
Curse and the Cure @ Texas Ave Tavern
Pariah, DSB, Unkle Nothin, Sgt. Doobie, Dirty-D Storey, Rob Chipman’s Acoustic Experience, Andrew Strange, Darksidesun @Texas Rose Saloon
Larry Peterson @ Thirsty’s
Sunday, Oct. 2
Eazy @ Pine Tree Lodge
The Ron Jeremies, Hollywood Skunks @ The Publicity
Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks