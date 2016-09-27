Rock outfit Jefferson Starship will perform Saturday night at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La. along with Foghat. Tickets are $20-$35 for ages 21 and older at all Ticketmaster outlets.

Tommy Mann Jr.

For The Record

The fall festival season kicks into high gear this week with the arrival of the Texas Rice Festival in Winnie. As if that isn’t fun enough, be sure to check out the Lions Carnival in Orange this Wednesday through Saturday at Lions Den Park. As far as live music, find what’s right for you and enjoy. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for daily listings and announcements.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Whiskey Myers, Honky Tonk Jones, John Mark Davis @ Texas Rice Festival – Winnie

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

David Joel @ Buffalo Wild Wings

John Teague @ The Capri Club

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Alex Rozell @ The Grill

Josh Taylor @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Rob Copeland @ Rikenjaks

3HG @ Rush Lounge

Zach Gonzalez @ Tradewinds Tavern

Curse and the Cure @ The West Bar and Grill

Thursday, Sept. 29

Casey Donahew Band, Sister C, The Jackwagons @ Texas Rice Festival – Winnie

Curse and the Cure @ The Bayou Cafe #2

High Rollers @ Blue Martini

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

Kay Miller and Aaron Horne @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Michael Krajicek @ The Grill

Skeeter Jones Trio @ La Cantina – PA

LSC-PA House Band, Touring Band @ Lamar State College-Port Arthur

Dickie and the Tornadoes @ Larry’s French Market

Snorlaxxx, Great Shapes, Otis the Destroyer @ The Logon Cafe

Matt Kayda @ The Lone Wolf

Alex Rozell @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Pug Johnson and Tim Burge @ Madison’s

Tyler Darby @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Zydecane @ Orange VFW Hall

Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks

3HG @ Rush Lounge

David Joel Band @ Sawdust Saloon

David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, Sept. 30

John Michael Montgomery @ Golden Nugget Casino

Wayne Toups, Jamie Bergeron and Kickin’ Cajuns, The Cadillacs @ Texas Rice Festival – Winnie

Texas Thunder with John Cessac @ Benoit’s Louis Hall

High Rollers @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

Simple Logic @ Cafe Del Rio

Judge Parker, Grey Wolfz @ The Center Stage

Danny Dillon and Old Union Southern @ Cottons Cay

Pug Johnson @ Dylan’s

Kay Miller and Aaron Horne @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ The Embers Club

Image Six, Minority Stone @ The Gig

David Lee Kaiser @ Hardheads

LA Express @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

The Teague Brothers @ Just One More Tavern

Tin Pan Alley @ Larry’s French Market

Sinners, The Ruxpins @ The Logon Cafe

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Lone Wolf

LN and the Crush @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Caleb Williams @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Crossroads @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Nervous Rex @ Madison’s

Jimmy Kaiser @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.

Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.

Reed Planchard @ Pine Tree Lodge

Unkle Jam, Brittany Pfantz @ Rikenjaks

Alex Rozell @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Tricky Dickies @ Rush Lounge

Jeremy Benoit @ Suga’s Deep South

The Silky Dave Experience, Steve Fitzner @ Texas Rose Saloon

Silas Feemster @ Thirsty’s

Saturday, Oct. 1

Jefferson Starship, Foghat @ Golden Nugget Casino

Tracy Byrd, Bag of Donuts, Shinyribs, Max Stalling @ Texas Rice Festival – Winnie

Center Stage @ Cafe Del Rio

Three Legged Dawg @ The Capri Club

Kay Miller and Aaron Horne @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

The Disgustoids, Gnarly Sac, Here/After @ The Gig

John Guidroz @ The Grill

Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons @ Honky Tonk Texas

Jackie Caillier and Cajun Cousins @ Larry’s French Market

Stone Cold @ The Logon Cafe

Blake Sticker @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Goatwhore, Choke, Large Marge @ Luna Live

Unkle Jam @ Madison’s

The Pegwinders, Paul Gonsoulin @ Rikenjaks

Lee Pelly @ Tammy’s

Curse and the Cure @ Texas Ave Tavern

Pariah, DSB, Unkle Nothin, Sgt. Doobie, Dirty-D Storey, Rob Chipman’s Acoustic Experience, Andrew Strange, Darksidesun @Texas Rose Saloon

Larry Peterson @ Thirsty’s

Sunday, Oct. 2

Eazy @ Pine Tree Lodge

The Ron Jeremies, Hollywood Skunks @ The Publicity

Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks