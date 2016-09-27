Meri Elen Jacobs

For The Record

The Mustangs took the theme “KO the Tigers” to the extreme as the beat Silsbee, 51-2 this past Friday night. Although the Mustangs danced around in the ring the first half, they came back after half time fired up and didn’t let up at all.

“We played in the shadow of the goal posts most of the first 24 minutes,” Head Coach Cornel Thompson said. “Offensively, we played very poor. We had four defensive stops in the red zone and forced two punts in the first half. We bowed up in the second half and played much better both offensively and defensively.”

On their first possession, the Mustangs marched the ball down the field 77 yards in 10 plays before Keion Hancock did the honors of putting WO-S on the board. Kicker Chad Dallas hit the PAT and the Mustangs led, 7-0. The second possession was just as successful as Silsbee was called for a face mask, putting the Mustangs 15 yards closer to the end zone. Six plays later, quarterback Jack Dallas hit KJ Miller in the end zone for the second score of the night, and Chad, again scored of his second PAT of the night. Chad was 5 for 5 and team mate Paulino Santos was 2 for 2 on extra points.

“Our kicking game has improved,” Thompson said. “We are hitting our extra points, our kick-offs are good and we’ve done a pretty good job on our kick-off coverage.”

The second quarter was a nightmare for the defense as the Chain Gang would hold the Tigers deep in the red zone, only to have the ball intercepted and returned right back to Silsbee. The first points scored on the Mustangs this season were heartbreaking in a couple of ways. Backed up to the one yard line after the defense held Silsbee, Hancock took the direct snap and ran 101 yards to score but the run was called back due to holding and the Tigers given two points.

“We need to put together a complete game,” Thompson said. “I don’t know why we didn’t play well in the first half but I think our opponent and the speed of the game had a lot to do with it.”

The Mustangs came out fired up after the half and ready to “box.” Silsbee took the kick off and three plays later Tiger quarterback Willie Jones tried to out run the defense, running back into the end zone and throwing the ball away. The Tigers were called for intentional grounding, giving the Mustangs two points and the ball.

WO-S hit pay dirt late in the third quarter when Jack Dallas found Hancock for a six yard touchdown catch. After the PAT, the Mustangs led, 23-2.

The fourth quarter saw WO-S hit the end zone on all four possessions. Jack Dallas scored on a quarterback keeper from 18 yards out. Miller caught a 36 yard Dallas pass for six. Jeremiah Shaw, who had 19 carries for 144 yards, scored on a run from 7 yards out. Dominique Tezeno caught a 27 yard pass for the last score of the game.

Silsbee finished the game with only 2 first downs and a mere 90 offensive yards for the night.

“We did a good job covering (Kalon)Barnes,” Thompson said. “They also had trouble running on us, but our tackling still has to improve.”

The Mustangs will move on to an unfamiliar foe in the Kennedale Wildcats who started the season ranked #4 in 4A. They have six returners on the offensive side of the ball and 10 on the defensive side. The Wildcats, who sported a 12-1 record last season, went three rounds deep in the playoffs, getting beat in the regional game.

“Don’t misjudge their 2-2 record for this year,” Thompson said. “They have played quality opponents in Terrell, Alvarado, Rider and Whitehouse. They are a Richmond Foster type of opponent.”

The offensive line has a pair of juniors in Andrew Flanagan and Chris Serwanga who work side by side and have been giving defenses fits, according to Thompson. They also have a big tight end, Taylor Alphin and a junior fullback, Jaden Knowles, who can go.

“They have speed, size and quickness,” Thompson said. “They are at the state track meet every year. This will be a great test for us. They are pretty dang good, but so are we!”

Tickets for the Friday’s game will be on sale at the WO-S Athletic Office, Wednesday, 1-3pm, Thursday, 9-12 and 1-3. Prices are $6 for adults and $4 for students with gate prices being the same. The matchup will be held at Nacogdoches High School, 4310 Appleby Sand Rd., Nacogdoches, TX 75065.

The sophomore team beat Silsbee, 36-6, this past Thursday in Silsbee. Wilbert Ned started the scoring with a kick-off return for a touchdown. Hykiem Taylor scored on a two point conversion pass. Ned scored on a 2 yard run and scored the conversion. Daquin Jones had a 38 yard catch from Tyrone Wilson and a 58 yard catch from Kalen Gilder. Wilson scored a two point conversion and also connected with Davion Riggs for a 28 yard touchdown pass. Taron Riley recovered two fumbles on defense. Offensive standouts were Wilson, Ned, Jones and Quincy Ledet. Defensive standouts were Steven Wilkerson, Brishon McDonald, Ja’veen Wood and Ja’Marus Ross. The JV team beat Silsbee, 26-12.

The subvarsity teams will play Bridge City this week at Bridge City, starting at 5.