Two veterans of West Orange-Stark’s 2015 state champion football team announced their college sports commitments via Twitter in recent days.

Jack Dallas, an all-state quarterback and the most valuable player in last December’s Class 4A state championship win over Celina, was the first to Tweet, saying he plans to play both football and baseball for Lamar University.

Dallas is a pitcher for the Mustangs’ baseball team, playing just about any position in the field when not pitching.

Morris Joseph followed Dallas’ announcement with one of his own.

The linebacker says he’s taking his talents to UT-San Antonio next fall.

The Mustangs, 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, travel to Nacogdoches High Friday to take on Kennedale, Louisiana, a 2-2 team with an enrollment double that of WO-S.